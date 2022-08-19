The Rehearsal Renewed for Season 2

Nathan Fielder’s going to need some new guinea pigs: The docu-comedy The Rehearsal has been renewed for Season 2, HBO announced Friday.

The series (which airs its Season 1 finale Friday at 11/10c) “explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life,” according to its official description. “With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder allows ordinary people to prepare for life’s biggest moments by ‘rehearsing’ them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. When a single misstep could shatter your entire world, why leave life to chance?”

“Nathan has sparked such a lively conversation with The Rehearsal,” Executive Vice President, HBO Programming Amy Gravitt said in a statement. “We have no idea where Season 2 will take us, and that is the delight of this boundary-pushing show from a truly singular talent.”

TVLine’s Dave Nemetz gave the series an “A-,” writing, “[The Rehearsal] is bigger, weirder and more thought-provoking than anything [Fielder’s] done before. In fact, I wouldn’t even classify it as a ‘comedy’ at times, but it’s never less than fascinating.”

Fielder serves as executive producer, writer, director and star. Additional EPs include Clark Reinking (Episode 101), Dave Paige (Episodes 102-106), Christie Smith and Dan McManus.

TVLine's Cable TV Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the renewal.