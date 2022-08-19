Jurassic World Dominion, Plus Extended Cut, Get Peacock Release Date

Peacock has set a streaming premiere for both Jurassic World Dominion and its extended, 14-minutes-longer edition. New on Streaming

Both the original cut and the XL version will be released on the streamer Friday, Sept. 2, TVLine has learned.

From Jurassic World franchise “architect” and director Colin Trevorrow, Dominion is set four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed, with dinosaurs now living — and hunting — alongside humans all over the world.

The capper to the second Jurassic trilogy reunited two generations of heroes, including Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and BD Wong, and Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie and Omar Sy.

The extended edition features 14 extra minutes of the film and an alternate opening. Peacock’s exclusive special edition also includes behind-the-scenes content chronicling the making of the movie from beginning to end, the original short film Battle at Big Rock, and more.

Peacock will also stream Jurassic Park, The Lost World and Jurassic Park 3 starting the day before, on Sept. 1.