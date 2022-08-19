Michaela McManus and Parker Young's Soapy National Parks Procedural Not Moving Forward at ABC

Criminal Nature, a National Parks-set procedural starring Michaela McManus and Parker Young, is not moving forward at ABC, TVLine has learned.

Hailing from Rashad Raisani (9-1-1: Lone Star), Criminal Nature was described as “a propulsive, soapy procedural set in the stunning world of National Parks,” with its story revolving around “the tangled, messy lives of the agents who work for the ISB — an elite law enforcement unit responsible for solving all serious crimes that occur in our country’s 81,000 square miles of protected land.”

In the ABC pilot, McManus (The Orville) played Audrey, a beautiful but completely unaffected Park Service agent who boasts a big heart and self-deprecating sense of humor. When Audrey was just 11, her mother was killed by the infamous Wild Flower Killer, and she has been raised ever since by her boss, Hugh.

Young (Enlisted) in turn was cast as Clay, Audrey’s cop ex-boyfriend who is an expert on the Wild Flower Killer. Clay would have been temporarily assigned to Audrey’s team for the duration of their current investigation.

The cast also included Ian Duff (We Own This City) and Julia Chan (Archive 81).