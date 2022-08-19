Criminal Minds Returns to Netflix, Seven Weeks After Surprising Removal

For those who fancied tackling their Criminal Minds binges via Netflix, there is good news to be had: The first 10 seasons of the sometimes-dark CBS crime drama are once again available on the streamer, seven weeks after their surprising removal. Inside Line: Scoop on Criminal Minds Revival, Flash and More

From September 2005 to February 2020, Criminal Minds aired 15 seasons/324 episodes on CBS, and all of them can be streamed on Paramount+ (sign up here). Hulu (sign up here) meanwhile offers Seasons 1 through 6.

Criminal Minds had been a stalwart performer for Netflix until this past June 30, when the streamer’s licensing agreement expired and the 10 seasons it had laid claim to went MIA.

As recently as the week of June 20, ahead of its removal, Criminal Minds ranked No. 1 on Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of acquired programs, besting the estimable likes of NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy and Supernatural.

Netflix perhaps forecast even greater interest in the series now that a 10-episode revival is in the works, for Paramount+. Bringing back veteran cast members Joe Mantegna (as David), A.J. Cook (JJ), Kirsten Vangsness (Penelope), Aisha Tyler (Tara), Adam Rodriguez (Luke) and Paget Brewster (Emily), the follow-up series will find the team battling “their greatest threat yet — an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers.”

Longtime Criminal Minds showrunner/EP Erica Messer will be back to oversee the revival, with Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour returning as writers/executive producers.

