RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race Contestants Are Dancing For Their Lives in Week 2 — Watch Sneak Peek

The secret’s out: RuPaul is turning up the heat on the competition this Friday.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at Episode 2 of RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race (VH1, 8/7c), in which the contestants must “shake their groove things to epic dance anthems.”

“Last week, these ladykins left us gagging for more,” Ru says upon taking the stage. “So this week, we challenged our queens to step it up — literally. And tonight, category is: Dance Your Padded Asses Off!”

Ru also asks for some backstage tea from this season’s Queen Supremes — Brooke Lynn Hytes, Jujubee and Monét X Change — and the trio is happy to oblige.

As Jujubee notes, “the stakes are through the mothertucking roof.”

Following last week’s elimination of Loretta Devine (aka Fabulosity), eight unidentified Hollywood types remain in the running to become America’s Next Celebrity Drag Superstar. And with only a beat mug to conceal who they really are, we’re pretty sure we’ve solved most of the mysteries. (Click here for our best guesses.)

Which remaining drag queen(s) are you rooting for? And do any of their identities have you stumped, or do you know exactly who everyone really is? Drop a comment with your thoughts and theories on the competition below.