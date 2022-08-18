Virgin River Dethrones Stranger Things Atop Nielsen Streaming Top 10 Chart, Terminal List Slips Four Spots

With the release of its fourth season, Virgin River knocked fellow Netflix series Stranger Things from the top spot on Nielsen’s latest U.S. ranking of streaming originals. Streaming Now on Hulu, ESPN+ and Disney+

For the week of July 18, Virgin River amassed 2.64 billion minutes viewed across 42 total episodes. That edged out Stranger Things, which after spending seven out of the previous eight weeks in the No. 1 spot slipped to No. 2 with 2.3 billion minutes viewed across 34 episodes.

Nielsen notes that Virgin River’s audience profile is akin to the historical drama The Crown, with nearly two-thirds of its audience being over age 50, and almost a third over 65.

Netflix’s Resident Evil held steady at No. 3 (with 772 million minutes/eight episodes), followed by Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy (553 million minutes/30 episodes) and Prime Video’s The Boys (532 million minutes/24 episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 for the week pf July 18 were Prime Video’s The Terminal List (down four spots from its two-week run at No. 2), Netflix’s Alba, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and Netflix’s Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous and Blown Away.

Falling out of the Top 10 this week were Ms. Marvel, D.B. Cooper, Peaky Blinders and Ozark.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.