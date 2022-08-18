Ratings: Big Brother and AGT Lead Wednesday; Password Eyes High

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Big Brother this Wednesday drew 3.9 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, steady week-to-week and dominating the night in the demo. TV's Best Pilot Episodes

Leading out of that, The Challenge: All Stars was steady with 2.2 million viewers and its seventh straight 0.4 rating.

Over on NBC, America’s Got Talent (5.4 mil/0.6) drew Wednesdays’ largest crowd and ticked up in the demo week-to-week. Password (4.2 mil/0.5) posted its highest overnight demo rating with Night 4.

Elsewhere, a double helping of Fox’s MasterChef drew 1.9 mil/0.4 and then 1.9 mil/0.3… and The CW’s Mysteries Decoded (470K/0.1) ticked up.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Big Brother is not associated or affiliated with the Estate of George Orwell and is not based on the novel “1984.”