Missing 1883? Emily Blunt Stars in New 1800s Western for Amazon — First Look

Missing Yellowstone prequel 1883 and looking for a new Western to fill the void? Allow us to introduce you to The English. 8 Yellowstone Spinoffs We Need Now

Premiering in November, the six-part, 19th Century drama — featuring Emily Blunt in a rare series-regular role — is described as “an epic chase Western” that “takes the core themes of identity and revenge to tell a uniquely compelling parable on race, power and love.”

Co-produced by the BBC, The English tells the tale of an aristocratic Englishwoman, Lady Cornelia Locke (A Quiet Place‘s Blunt), and a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout, Eli Whipp (Sneaky Pete‘s Chaske Spencer), who “come together in 1890 mid-America to cross a violent landscape built on dreams and blood,” according to the official logline. “Both of them have a clear sense of their destiny, but neither is aware that it is rooted in a shared past. They must face increasingly terrifying obstacles that will test them to their limits, physically and psychologically.

“As each obstacle is overcome, it draws them closer to their ultimate destination: the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming,” the description continues. “It is here, after an investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall (The Shadow Line’s Stephen Rea) and young widow Martha Myers (A Hidden Life’s Valerie Pachner) into a series of bizarre and macabre unsolved murders, that the full extent of their intertwined history will be truly understood, and they will come face-to-face with the future they must live.”

Rounding out the ensemble are Rafe Spall (The Salisbury Poisonings), Tom Hughes (A Discovery of Witches), Toby Jones (The Detectorists) and Ciarán Hinds (The Terror).

The series is created by Hugo Blick (The Honourable Woman), who also serves as writer and director. He executive-produces alongside Blunt and Greg Brenman (Peaky Blinders, The Honourable Woman), while Colin Wratten (Killing Eve) serves as a producer.

Blunt, whose myriad film credits include A Quiet Place, Mary Poppins Returns and The Devil Wears Prada, has few small screen credits to her name. She last lent her voice to a 2009 episode of The Simpsons. Prior to that, she co-starred in the 2005 ABC miniseries Empire.

Scroll down for additional first-look photos, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be adding The English to your Prime Video watchlist this fall.