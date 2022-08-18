Brian Stelter Leaving CNN as Reliable Sources Is Cancelled at the Network

Two longtime CNN staples are poised to leave the network: The cabler has cancelled its Sunday morning series Reliable Sources, and its host Brian Stelter will depart CNN following the axing.

The final episode of Reliable Sources will air this Sunday, Aug. 21, at 11 am ET. TVLine has reached out to CNN for comment.

“I loved anchoring Reliable Sources. It was a rare privilege to lead a weekly show focused on the press at a time when it has never been more consequential,” Stelter said Thursday afternoon on Twitter. “And here’s the thing…. We’re going to do it one more time. One more show. This Sunday morning. The small but mighty producing team is working on bookings and ideas right now. I am in awe of their talent and I am going to do everything I can to help them find new roles. See you Sunday at 11 am ET.”

“Stelter came to CNN from the New York Times as the nation’s top media reporter. He departs CNN an impeccable broadcaster,” added Amy Entelis, CNN’s executive vice president for talent and content development. “We are proud of what Brian and his team accomplished over the years, and we’re confident their impact and influence will long outlive the show.”

Stelter has been at CNN since 2013, when he was tapped to take over as Reliable Sources host and serve as the network’s chief media correspondent. Prior to that, he worked as a media reporter at the New York Times for six years, having made a name for himself in the media industry via his cable news-centric blog TVNewser.

Reliable Sources, one of CNN’s longest-running programs, debuted in 1993 and offered weekly analysis and scrutiny of the American news media. Original host Bernard Kalb was ultimately replaced in 1998 by Howard Kurtz, who was succeeded in 2013 by Stelter.