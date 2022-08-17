Yellowjackets Season 2: Obi-Wan's Simone Kessell to Play Adult Lottie

A major question asked in Yellowjackets‘ season finale — “Who the f—k is Lottie Matthews?!” — just got answered.

Simone Kessell, whose recent credits include Obi-Wan Kenobi and Our Flag Means Death, will play the adult version of Lottie in the Showtime thriller’s second season, TVLine has learned. Who's In? Who's Out? TV's Major Casting Moves

The teenage version of Lottie appeared in Yellowjackets‘ flashback scenes throughout Season 1, but the character’s present-day fate was largely left a mystery. It wasn’t until the final minutes of the freshman finale that it was indicated Lottie’s still alive: “What the hell have you gotten me into?” Natalie’s old sponsor, Suzie, asked Nat in a voicemail. “I think someone is following me. Who the f—k is Lottie Matthews?” (Read our full finale recap here.)

Additionally, Courtney Eaton has been promoted to series regular as Teen Lottie for Season 2.

Earlier this month, Yellowjackets added Lauren Ambrose (Servant) to the sophomore cast as the adult version of Vanessa “Van” Palmer, whose survival was also in question. Liv Hewson, aka Teen Van, was similarly upped to series regular.

Yellowjackets is slated to begin Season 2 production in Vancouver later this month. The show is currently up for seven Primetime Emmys for its inaugural season, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama (Melanie Lynskey) and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama (Christina Ricci).

Is Kessell the Lottie you envisioned? Tell us below!