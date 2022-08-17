Vampire Academy Trailer: 'Rebellion Rules the Night' in Peacock Adaptation of Richelle Mead's Book Series

Not since RuPaul’s Drag Race has a smackdown for the crown been this bloodthirsty.

Peacock has finally released the official trailer for its upcoming, 10-episode adaptation of Richelle Mead’s Vampire Academy books, which premieres Thursday, Sept. 15 with weekly releases.

Vampire Academy is described as a “story of friendship, romance and danger. In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society. One as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage Strigoi who threaten to tear their society apart. That is, if Royal infighting doesn’t do the job first.”

The series stars Sisi Stringer as Rose Hathaway, Daniela Nieves (Snowfall) as Lissa Dragomir, Kieron Moore (Sex Education) as Dimitri Belikov, Andre Dae Kim (Locke & Key) as Christian Ozera, J. August Richards (Angel) as Victor Dashkov, Anita-Joy Uwajeh as Tatiana Vogel, Mia Mckenna-Bruce as Mia Karp, Rhian Blundell as Meredith Beckham, Jonetta Kaiser (Tales) as Sonya Karp and Andrew Liner (grown-ish) as Mason Ashford.

Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries) and Marguerite MacIntyre serve as dual showrunners, executive-producing alongside Emily Cummins, Don Murphy, Susan Montford, Deepak Nayar and Jillian DeFrehn. Plec is also among this season’s directors, a list that includes Bille Woodruff, Luis Prieto, Jesse Warn, Erica Dunton and Geoff Shotz.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above to see Vampire Academy in action, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.