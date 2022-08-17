The Mole Revival Ordered at Netflix

Former ABC reality series The Mole is returning after a 14-year hiatus. 12 Forgotten Reality Shows That Deserve a Second Chance

Netflix on Wednesday announced that it has ordered a 10-episode revival, which is set to premiere this fall, Variety reports.

The OG Mole, originally hosted by Anderson Cooper, ran for five seasons between 2001 and 2008. Players worked together to complete missions that would add money to their group pot — but among them was “the mole,” a player pre-chosen to sabotage their earning efforts. Each episode ended with a quiz, and the person knowing the least about the mole’s identity was eliminated.

The show mixed reality-TV drama and extreme stunts, with heaps of mystery sprinkled in, making it one of the early aughts’ most compelling reality spectacles.

Cooper left the show after two seasons, at which point Ahmad Rashad took over and presided over a pair of celebrity cycles — both of which are currently streaming on Netflix. A fifth and final season, which returned to its original civilian format, was hosted by Jon Kelley.

No word yet on who will host the Netflix revival.

The Mole joins a growing roster of unscripted series at Netflix, which includes The Circle, Is It Cake?, Love Is Blind, Love On the Spectrum, Nailed It!, Selling Sunset, Too Hot to Handle, The Ultimatum and reboots of Iron Chef and Queer Eye.

