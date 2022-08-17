TVLine Items: Cleaning Lady Promotion, Bold and the Beautiful Exit and More

Arman’s marriage may be in trouble on The Cleaning Lady, but his wife is sticking around: The Fox drama has promoted Eva De Dominici, who plays Arman’s spouse Nadia Morales, to series regular for Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports.

In the upcoming episodes, “when Arman becomes embroiled in a dangerous situation, Nadia reaches out to a former lover for help, and he quickly becomes intent on winning Nadia back by any means necessary,” per Deadline. “Caught between two powerful men, each with their own agenda, Nadia’s loyalties are soon put to the test, especially as Arman starts to let Thony back into his world and his heart.”

The Cleaning Lady returns Monday, Sept. 19 at 9/8c.

* Rena Sofer, after a nine-year run on The Bold and the Beautiful, is exiting the CBS soap and will last air as Quinn on Aug. 29, Soap Opera Digest reports.

* Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Zach Cherry (Severance) will co-host The Great American Baking Show, premiering with Season 6 on The Roku Channel in 2023.

* The Battle Advisors for The Voice Season 22 will be R&B singer-songwriter Jazmine Sullivan (for Team Legend), singer-songwriter Charlie Puth (Team Camilla Cabello), country music star Jimmie Allen (Team Blake), and rapper-songwriter Sean Paul (Team Gwen).

* Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Sandman, The Good Place) has joined Colin Farrell in the Apple TV+ series Sugar, which is described as “a genre-bending contemporary take on the private detective story set in Los Angeles,” our sister site Variety reports.

* Apple TV+ has released a trailer for the Zac Efron movie The Greatest Beer Run Ever, in theaters and streaming Friday, Sept. 30:

