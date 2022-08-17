Selling Sunset: Christine Quinn to Exit Netflix Reality Show Ahead of Season 6

Selling Sunset is losing a valuable asset: Christine Quinn, one of the Netflix reality show’s main cast members, is leaving the series and will not appear in the upcoming Seasons 6 or 7, TVLine has confirmed.

Production sources tell TMZ that the exit was “a mutual decision” between Quinn, Netflix and the show’s production company. Filming is currently underway on Season 6 — without Quinn.

Quinn has been Selling Sunset‘s most controversial and provocative cast member since it debuted on Netflix in 2019, always at the center of the show’s drama while getting embroiled in feuds with fellow real estate agents Chrishell Stause, Heather Young and Emma Hernan, among others. After Hernan accused Quinn of bribing a client not to work with her in Season 5, Quinn skipped the reunion, claiming she had tested positive for COVID — although she was spotted shooting a commercial just days later.

Selling Sunset will continue without her, though: The reality series, which follows the realtors at high-end L.A. real estate brokerage the Oppenheim Group, was renewed for two additional seasons (its sixth and seventh) back in June. It’s also spawned a spinoff, Selling the OC, which centers on a fresh set of realtors at the Oppenheim Group’s newly opened Orange County office and debuts next Wednesday, Aug. 24.

Will you still watch Selling Sunset without Christine around to stir things up? Share your thoughts in a comment below.