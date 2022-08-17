Ramy Gets Season 3 Release Date

After a 28-month hiatus, Ramy Youssef’s critically acclaimed Hulu comedy is set to return. Streaming TV Renewals, Cancellations & Returns

The streamer on Wednesday announced that Ramy Season 3 will be released Friday, Sept. 30 — with all 10 episodes dropping at once. In addition, Youssef revealed the following key art (see below).

Youssef — who also co-created the series and serves as an executive producer — stars as Ramy Hassan, a first-generation Egyptian American and Muslim living in a politically divided New Jersey neighborhood. The series “brings a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists,” per the official description.

In Season 3, Ramy’s family “is forced to confront having lived a life dedicated to worldly concerns — and in some cases, lies — while Ramy all but abandons his spiritual journey, instead dedicating himself to him and his uncle’s diamond business.”

Returning cast members include Youssef, Laith Nakli, Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked, May Calamawy, Dave Merheje, Mohammed Amer and Steve Way.

Ramy debuted on Hulu in April 2019 with a 10-episode freshman season and was renewed for Season 2 later that spring. Youssef won a Golden Globe in 2020 for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, and Ramy won a Peabody Award that June.

Season 2, which also consisted of 10 episodes, dropped more than two years ago, on May 29, 2020, with Oscar winner Mahershala Ali in a supporting role. TVLine readers gave the finale (and Season 2 overall) an average grade of “A-” (read recap).

