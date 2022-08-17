Gwyneth Paltrow Joins Shark Tank

Shark Tank casting goop—err, scoop! Grey's Anatomy Season 19: Everything We Know

Oscar-winning actress (and goop founder) Gwyneth Paltrow is one of two new guest Sharks joining Season 14 of ABC’s Shark Tank, Deadline reports. An airdate for her debut has not yet been disclosed.

Also new to the Tank is DoorDash CEO and co-founder Tony Xu. Both Paltrow and Xu will appear alongside Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary during the 2022-23 season.

Returning guests, meanwhile, include Dragon’s Den‘s Peter Jones, Skims founding partner Emma Grede, Kind founder Daniel Lubetzky and fashion designer Kendra Scott.

Paltrow was previously an advisor on Apple’s first-ever original series, the one-and-done Planet of the Apps, which predated Apple TV+ and streamed exclusively on Apple Music in 2017. Similar in vein to Shark Tank, Paltrow, alongside fellow advisors Jessica Alba, will.i.am and Gary Vaynerchuk, heard 60-second elevator pitches from software developers, who entered via a slow-moving escalator. (Yes, really; see trailer below.)

Shark Tank has welcomed more than two-dozen guest investors over the past decade. In addition to returnees Grede, Jones, Lubetzky and Scott, investors have included Charles Barkley, Sara Blakely, Richard Branson, Troy Carter, John Paul DeJoria, Jeff Foxworthy, Bethenny Frankel, Kevin Hart, Matt Higgins, Ashton Kutcher, Katrina Lake, Blake Mycoskie, Rohan Oza, Alex Rodriguez, Chris Sacca, Maria Sharapova, Jamie Siminoff, Steve Tisch, Nirav Tolia, Alli Webb, Anne Wojcicki and Nick Woodman.

As previously reported, Shark Tank Season 14 will premiere Friday, Sept. 23 (ABC, 8/7c) with its first-ever live episode. The panel for the first-of-its-kind hour will consist of the core six Sharks (Cuban, Corcoran, Greiner, Herjavec, John and O’Leary).

Your thoughts on Shark Tank‘s latest guest investor? Sound off in Comments.