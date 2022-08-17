FEUD Season 2 Adds Chloë Sevigny as a Victim of Truman Capote's Betrayal; Tom Hollander Cast as Capote

Seven years after checking out of the Hotel Cortez, Chloë Sevigny is reteaming with Ryan Murphy for another American horror story.

Sevigny has been cast in Season 2 of FX’s FEUD, our sister site Deadline reports. The franchise’s long-awaited second installment is based on Laurence Leamer’s book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era, which chronicles author Truman Capote’s betrayal of his close female friends — whom he referred to as his “swans” — in the 1970s.

Sevigny will play fashion designer, socialite and actress C.Z. Guest, one of the “swans” who found themselves in Capote’s inner social circle. As previously reported, Naomi Watts will play Babe Paley, wife of then-CBS boss Bill Paley. (Yes, as in the man for whom the Paley Center is named.)

UPDATE: According to Variety, British actor Tom Hollander (The Ipcress File, The Night Manager) will fill the role of Capote in Season 2. Diane Lane (Y: The Last Man) and Calista Flockhart (Supergirl) have also reportedly been cast, respectively playing socialites Nancy “Slim” Keith and Lee Radziwill in the upcoming episodes.

In addition to serving as showrunner, Jon Robin Baitz is reportedly writing all eight episodes of FEUD‘s second season, which is expected to film in New York this fall.

The first season of FEUD, which aired way back in 2017, starred Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange as Hollywood icons Bette Davis and Joan Crawford. The eight-episode installment, which earned two Primetime Emmy Awards and 17 additional nominations, followed Davis and Crawford’s relationship during and after the filming of their legendary 1962 movie What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?.

