Cobra Kai Season 5 Trailer Reveals Johnny's LOL New Gig, Teases Daniel's Plan to Thwart Terry Silver

It just might be Johnny Lawrence’s turn to “wax on, wax off,” to look at the full trailer for Cobra Kai Season 5 (premiering Friday, Sept. 9 on Netflix). Cobra Kai Season 5: View First Photos!

The trailer above reveals what Johnny is up to since putting karate in the (literal?) rear view mirror, while also underscoring Silver’s plan to dominate the Valley (with the help of a new sensei)… teasing Kreese’s life behind bars… and previewing Robby and Miguel’s bid to settle their differences once and for all (though the flying kick that is landed suggests the lads are a ways off).

Conspicuously MIA from the trailer, meanwhile, is Sean Kanan’s Karate Kid III villain Mike Barnes, whose return was touted earlier this month.

In Season 5 of the Karate Kid films’ follow-up series, Silver is expanding the Cobra Kai empire and trying to make his “No Mercy” style of karate the only game in town. With Kreese behind bars and Johnny setting karate aside to focus on repairing the damage he’s caused, Daniel calls on an old friend for help — former adversary Chozen Toguchi, again played by Karate Kid Part II‘s Yuji Okumoto.

Teasing Season 5’s evolving alliances, Cobra Kai executive producers Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg said in a statement, “As Terry Silver calls upon some old friends to put the Valley in a stranglehold, Daniel and Johnny are going to need all the help they can get to stop Cobra Kai in its tracks.”

The returning cast for Season 5 also includes Courtney Henggeler (as Amanda LaRusso), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Gianni Decenzo (Demetri), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen), Peyton List (Tory), Dallas Dupree Young (Kenny), Oona O’Brien (Devon) and Griffin Santopietro (Anthony).

