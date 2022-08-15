What We Do in Shadows' Harvey Guillén Teases Love Interest Reveal: Guillermo Will 'Finally Be Honest With Himself'

What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 is going to sink its teeth into a topic it hasn’t yet tackled: Guillermo’s love life.

In this week’s episode of the hit FX comedy (airing Tuesday at 10/9c), Guillermo will reconnect with his family for the first time in 12 years. And that just might set the table for some truth telling.

“This season we dive into Guillermo questioning lots of things,” his portrayer, Harvey Guillén, told TVLine on the red carpet for the Hollywood Critics Association’s HCA TV Awards.

“We dive into his love interest and who that might be, and we question his family dynamic,” the actor added. “And some of the questions that have been asked by the audience and by himself, they finally get answered this season. A lot of questions get answered this season.”

Guillén shared that he is personally “so excited abut where Guillermo is going, and what’s happening with his family and his personal life, that there may be a love interest….

“He’s going to finally be honest with himself,” Guillén teased, “and the question he asks himself in the mirror will be answered.”

These new layers and insight into Nandor’s human familiar will mark but the latest evolution of a character who in recent seasons (and especially the latest episodes) has acquired a greater self-image and agency.

“We’re halfway through the season and if you notice, his fit has already changed, his attitude has changed, he’s a bit more sassy and doesnt take bulls–t from anyone anymore…,” Guillén notes. “That year in Europe, when he was in London with Nadja, really opened his eyes. He did an ‘Eat, Pray, Love’ of his own. He self-discovered who he is, and he even came back with new fighting techniques that we did not know he had until the episode at the Night Market.” (With additional reporting by Keisha Hatchett)

