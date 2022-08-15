Shantaram: Charlie Hunnam Rides Again in New Apple TV+ Adaptation — Get First Look and Premiere Date

Charlie Hunnam‘s motorcycle experience is about to come in handy when he hits the road in Apple TV+’s upcoming drama Shantaram.

Based on the best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts, Shantaram (which premieres on the streamer with its first three of 12 episodes Friday, Oct. 14) is a love story riddled with adventure, as one man journeys through a country that will forever change his life. The Sons of Anarchy vet plays Lin Ford, a fugitive looking to get lost in 1980s Bombay, India. “Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the trouble he’s running from,” reads the official description. “After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.”

The project marks Hunnam’s first series-regular TV role since wrapping Sons of Anarchy in 2014, after playing biker Jax Teller for seven seasons. Since then, he’s appeared in movies such as The Lost City of Z and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

In addition to its lead, the series co-stars Shubham Saraf, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Luke Pasqualino, Antonia Desplat, Alyy Khan, Sujaya Dasgupta, Vincent Perez, David Field, Alexander Siddig, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Kamath, Matthew Joseph and Shiv Palekar.

Shantaram is written and executive-produced by Steve Lightfoot, who also serves as showrunner. Bharat Nalluri directs and executive-produces.

Hungry for more Hunnam? Let us know if you’ll be watching by dropping some comments below.