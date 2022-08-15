John Wick Prequel Series Moves to Peacock, on Track for 2023 Premiere

The John Wick prequel series is now gunning for the Peacock streaming service, and not Starz.

Peacock and Lionsgate announced on Monday that The Continental, the three-part “special event” that was originally developed for Starz, instead will premiere exclusively on Peacock in 2023.

Told from the perspective of the titular hotel’s manager, a young Winston Scott (played by Colin Woodell and based on Ian McShane’s character in the John Wick films) is dragged through 1975 New York to face a past he thought he’d left behind. In an attempt to seize control of the iconic hotel, which serves as a meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals, Winston charts a deadly course through the mysterious underworld of New York City.

The cast also includes Ayomide Adegun as a young Charon (based on Lance Reddick’s character in the films), Peter Greene (The Mask) as body disposal expert Uncle Charlie, Katie McGrath (Supergirl) as The Adjudicator and Mel Gibson as someone named Cormac, plus Ben Robson (Animal Kingdom), Hubert Point-Du Jour (The Good Lord Bird), Jessica Allain (Texas Chainsaw Massacre), Mishel Prada (Riverdale), Nhung Kate, Ray McKinnon (Mayans M.C.), Adam Shapiro (Never Have I Ever), and Mark Musashi and Marina Mazepa (as High Table assassins Hansel & Gretel).

RELATED STORIES Power Book III: Raising Kanan Renewed for Season 3 at Starz

Power Book III: Raising Kanan Renewed for Season 3 at Starz Power Spinoff Influence, Centered on Councilman Tate, Not Moving Forward

“The John Wick films have become a global phenomenon, are among the most watched titles on Peacock and we are thrilled and honored to partner with Lionsgate to extend this incredible franchise,” Peacock direct-to-consumer president Kelly Campbell said in a statement. “We understand the value of a global franchise and Val Boreland and team knew that by bringing this special event series to Peacock and putting the full power of NBCUniversal behind it, the premiere of The Continental will be the streaming event of the year.”

Do you plan to visit The Continental when the miniseries lands on Peacock?