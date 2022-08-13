Dynasty Stages Victorious Reunion With Liz Gillies and Matt Bennett — Watch

Jade West and Robbie Shapiro are all grown up and together again.

Matt Bennett made a surprise appearance on Friday’s episode of The CW’s Dynasty, which was directed by his Victorious co-star Liz Gillies.

“Anyone else into complex Lego and puppetry? Surprise! I snuck onto the set of [Dynasty] last night and made a little appearance,” Bennett wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday. “Big thanks to director [Liz Gillies] and to the whole cast for allowing me to bring Cole to life. OH and thank you to the City of Atlanta for awarding me with the Best Boy In Town Peach Cup Grand Prix Award.”

Bennett guest-starred as Cole, a bachelor being auctioned for charity at the Sahara Club. Naturally, Fallon served as emcee of the event, giving Gillies and Bennett a chance to share the screen for a wonderfully awkward scene. When asked about his hobbies, Cole mentioned being into puppetry, a clear nod to Bennett’s Victorious character and his passion for ventriloquism.

It’s been nearly a decade since Bennett and Gillies played classmates on Nickelodeon’s Victorious, which aired for four seasons from 2010 to 2013. The duo has collaborated a few times since then, including a joint appearance in fellow Victorious co-star Ariana Grande’s “Thank U Next” video in 2019, but this marked their first time appearing in a TV show together since their days at Hollywood Arts High School.

Hit PLAY on the video below to watch Bennett and Gillies’ reunion, then drop a comment with your thoughts.