TVLine Items: ABC's Cinderella Special, Love, Death + Robots Renewal and More

Get out your glass slippers: Cinderella: The Reunion, A Special Edition of 20/20 will air Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 8/7c on ABC to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella, which starred Brandy in the title role and the late Whitney Houston as her fairy godmother.

“The ABC News Studios reunion special explores how the revolutionary made-for-television musical expanded society’s view of the term ‘princess’ and includes interviews with original cast members, as well as rare behind-the-scenes footage with Whitney Houston,” per the official announcement.

Following the program — which will feature stars Brandy, Whoopi Goldberg, Paolo Montalban, Victor Garber, Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander and Veanne Cox — The Wonderful World of Disney will present a rebroadcast the original film at 9 pm.

Watch a promo above.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Netflix’s Emmy-winning animated anthology, Love, Death + Robots, has been renewed for a fourth season (“Volume IV”).

* Lucy Liu (Elementary) has joined Netflix’s limited series A Man in Full, which also stars Diane Lane and Jeff Daniels, and hails from executive producer David E. Kelley and director Regina King, our sister site Variety reports.

* Orlando Jones (American Gods) has joined Apple TV+’s Swagger as a series regular for Season 2, which will also up Christina Jackson (who plays Tonya) and Sean Anthony Baker (aka Naim Rahaim) to full-time status, per Deadline.

* Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will premiere Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 8/7c on MTV, per Variety. Watch a trailer:

* Amazon’s Freevee has released a first teaser for High School, an eight-episode coming-of-age drama based on the best-selling memoir of the same name from recording artists Tegan and Sara Quin. The first four episodes will premiere Friday, Oct. 14, with new episodes available every Friday.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?