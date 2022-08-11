Rick and Morty Battle Aliens, Start a Podcast in Season 6 Trailer — Watch

There’s a clear difference between “dying” and “vanishing from this reality,” and Rick and Morty is ready to explain what that is.

Adult Swim on Thursday dropped the official trailer for Rick and Morty‘s long-awaited sixth season, giving fans merely a taste of the madness to come when new episodes begin on Sunday, Sept. 4 (11/10c).

In addition to sampling Rick’s playlist for ass kicking, the trailer includes a nice little Die Hard reference, a shot of Rick using Jerry as a human shield — which is exactly what Jerry thought Rick was doing! — and, of course, some friendly banter between neighbors. (“Not now, Gene!”)

The show’s fifth season wrapped on Sept. 5, 2021, making it nearly a full calendar year since fans have gotten to feast. Back in May, Adult Swim gave a series order to Ricky and Morty: The Anime from director Takashi Sanok, who previously wrote and directed the anime shorts Rick and Morty vs. Genocider and Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil).

Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, Rick and Morty stars the voices of Roiland as Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith, Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith, and Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at Rick and Morty Season 6, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.