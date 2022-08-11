Grantchester Renewed for Season 8

PBS on Thursday announced that British crime drama Grantchester has been renewed for Season 8. The pickup comes just days ahead of Season 7’s Stateside finale, which is set to air Sunday, Aug. 14 at 9/8c. 15 Shows We Suspect Are (Quietly) Heading Into Their Final Seasons

Production on Season 8 is already underway in the UK, and Masterpiece PBS has provided the following teaser:

“Will is the happiest he’s ever been but his world will be rocked by a terrible accident. He’s always preached the word of a compassionate God – but how can he now, when his despair leads him on a dangerous downward spiral? Geordie has found a new contentment in his relationship with Cathy, but when they are both confronted with shocking announcements at work their happiness is threatened. As Mrs. C, Leonard, Jack and Daniel rally around, both Will and Geordie find themselves in unfamiliar, emotional waters and murder is always around the corner.

The eighth season of Grantchester will range from Speedway to spies, exploring the lives of invisible women and the very visible problems caused by Leonard’s new vocation which may, once again, find him battling the law. Exploring faith, forgiveness, and redemption – this explosive series tests Will and Geordie to the limit.”

Returning for Season 8 are Robson Green (as DI Geordie Keating), Tom Brittney (as Reverend Will Davenport), Charlotte Ritchie (as Bonnie), Tessa Peake Jones (as Mrs. C), Al Weaver (as Leonard Finch), Kacey Ainsworth (as Cathy Keating), Oliver Dimsdale (as Daniel Marlowe) and Nick Brimble (as Jack Chapman).

Shaun Dingwall (Top Boy), Jeff Rawle (Doc Martin) and Jemima Rooper (The Girlfriend Experience) will guest-star in as-yet-unspecified roles.

“It’s so good to be back on Grantchester. A series that just gets better with age,” Green said in a statement. “Everyone involved is at the top of their game and this incredibly charming, likable, dark and edgy show is an absolute privilege to be part of.”

Added Brittney: “I’m absolutely chuffed that we’re going ahead with another [season] of Grantchester and that I get to continue playing a character I adore so much. To be part of a show as well loved as this one, that is now in its eighth series, is an absolute honour.”

Are you excited about Grantchester‘s renewal? Drop your reactions (along with any Season 7 finale predictions) in a comment below.