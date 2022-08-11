TVLine Items: Atlanta Vet's Apple Gig, Fox News Sunday Sets Anchor and More

Brian Tyree Henry is plotting life post-Atlanta: The actor will star in Sinking Spring, a drug ring drama that is nearing a series order at Apple TV+.

Based on the book Dope Thief by Dennis Tafoya, the eight-episode project “follows long-time Philly friends and delinquents who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard,” per the official synopsis.

Peter Craig (Top Gun: Maverick) will pen the series, while Ridley Scott (Raised by Wolves) will direct and exec-produce alongside Craig and Henry.

* Shannon Bream will take over as anchor of Fox News Sunday as of Sept. 11, replacing longtime anchor Chris Wallace, our sister site Variety reports.

* Former Grey’s Anatomy costars Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening will headline the Lifetime holiday movie Reindeer Games Homecoming, written and executive-produced by Drew.

* The Gabby Petito Story, starring Skyler Samuels (The Gifted) as Gabby Petito and Evan Hall (Orange is the New Black) as Brian Laundrie, will premiere Saturday, Oct. 1 at 8/7c on Lifetime.

* Starz’s Dangerous Liaisons series, starring Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton as notorious lovers Camille and Valmont, will premiere Sunday, Nov. 6 at 9 pm; watch a new teaser:

* Hulu has released a trailer for Wedding Season, a rom-com action thriller premiering with all eight episodes on Thursday, Sept. 8:

