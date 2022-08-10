Drag Race Philippines to Premiere With Two Episodes on WOW Presents Plus — Watch First Official Teaser

Drag Race is going big for the premiere of its latest international offshoot, which promises blood, sweat and tears. And that’s just in the promo.

Drag Race Philippines will now drop two episodes on premiere day (Wednesday, Aug. 17), TVLine has learned exclusively. The show is available to stream Stateside on WOW Presents Plus.

“Featuring the fiercest, most fabulous Filipino drag artists from all over the world, Drag Race Philippines will be broadcast primarily in English with some portions in Tagalog,” according to WOW Presents Plus. “Paolo Ballesteros, the multi-awarded Filipino actor, model, and drag artist, will host the ten-part series with the iconic Drag Race alum Jiggly Caliente and popular Filipina writer, TV personality and activist KaladKaren serving as judges.”

Additionally, we have your exclusive first look at a teaser for Drag Race Philippines, which gives us a glimpse into the challenges, the runways and the werk room banter. As Jiggly promises us, “The world is about to experience Philippine Drag Excellence!”

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Drag Race Philippines, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. Will you be tuning in?