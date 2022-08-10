Tatiana Maslany to Star in 6-Episode All-Girls Boarding School Thriller, Marking Return to AMC

Orphan Black vet Tatiana Maslany is returning to the AMC fold with a starring role in Invitation to a Bonfire, a psychological thriller set in the 1930s at an all-girls boarding school.

The six-episode series, based on the novel by Adrienne Celt, follows Zoya (Industry‘s Freya Mavor), a young Russian immigrant and groundskeeper who is drawn into a lethal love triangle with the school’s newest faculty member Leo (Game of Thrones‘ Pilou Asbæk) — an enigmatic novelist — and his bewitching wife Vera (Maslany).

Inspired by Vera Nabokov, Maslany’s character “is more than Leo’s wife,” per AMC. “She is his editor. And his everything.”

“Tatiana is a singular talent who we’ve wanted to bring back to the AMC Networks family since her iconic and career-defining performance in Orphan Black,” enthused Dan McDermott in a statement. “We’re thrilled to have her join Invitation to a Bonfire’s talented cast.”

Maslany, next seen in Disney+’s She Hulk (bowing Aug. 18), will also serve as an EP alongside showrunner Rachel Caris Love.

Invitation to a Bonfire is slated to debut in 2023.