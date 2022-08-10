Pennyworth Season 3 Gets October Premiere on HBO Max — and a Pretty Hilarious Title Change

Season 3 of Pennyworth — which with its move from Epix to HBO Max has apparently been rechristened Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler (#OnTheNose) — is set for an October release, the teaser trailer above reveals. DC TV Status Report: Green Lantern, Harley Quinn and Others

No details on the precise premiere date or rollout plan for the 10 new episodes have yet been detailed.

The DC origin series follows Alfred Pennyworth (played by Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier who formed a security company in 1960s London and went to work with young billionaire Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) and his wife Martha (Emma Paetz) — before they become Bruce Wayne’s parents.

Season 3 of the psychological thriller begins after a five-year time jump, where the civil war is over and a cultural revolution has changed the world for better or worse, “ushering in a new age of superheroes and supervillains.”

The series’ cast also includes Paloma Faith (as Bet Sykes), Ryan Fletcher (Dave Boy), Dorothy Atkinson (Mary Pennyworth), Ramon Tikaram (Inspector Victor Aziz), Harriet Slater (Sandra Onslow) and Simon Manyonda (Lucius Fox).

