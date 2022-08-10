Armie Hammer Hit With Disturbing Allegations in Trailer for Discovery+ Docuseries — Plus, Get Release Date

Armie Hammer‘s secrets are about to come to light: The three-part documentary series House of Hammer will premiere on Discovery+ on Friday, Sept. 2, TVLine has learned.

Discovery+ has also released a trailer for the docuseries — which you can watch above — with Armie’s ex Courtney Vucekovich and artist Julia Morrison sharing disturbing texts and DMs they say are from Hammer that describe sexual fantasies of extreme bondage, cannibalism and tying a woman up in a public place and “making her body free use.” The women say Hammer is charming at first, but then starts “pushing your boundaries a little at a time” until “you’re his, completely.”

The docuseries examines the troubling accusations surrounding the Social Network and Call Me By Your Name actor, who dropped out of numerous high-profile projects last year after sexually explicit messages allegedly from him leaked online, leading to accusations of sexual abuse and an LAPD investigation. But it also looks back at Hammer’s twisted family legacy, with multiple generations of great wealth and privilege plagued by scandal and abuse.

“Coupled with a trove of incredible archival footage, the docuseries weaves together a chilling story of the dysfunction and wickedness that grow behind decades of power and money,” according to the official description. “Featuring exclusive revelations from Armie’s aunt, Casey Hammer, and multiple survivors of Armie’s alleged abuse, the docuseries brings to light the dark secrets — ranging from accusations of violence and abuse to political manipulation and financial fraud — hidden within one of America’s most prominent families.”

