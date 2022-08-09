The Blacklist to Kick Off Season 10 With Major Throwback Twist

Nearly a decade into its run, The Blacklist is going all the way back to the beginning.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Season 10 of the NBC drama will introduce a character named Siya Malik, an MI6 intelligence officer… who is also the daughter of late Season 1 character Meera Malik, played by Parminder Nagra. 15 Shows We Suspect Are Entering Final Seasons

Meera, a CIA agent, appeared in nearly the entire freshman season of The Blacklist, serving as an OG member of Raymond Reddington’s special task force. She was ultimately killed by an assassin in the Season 1 finale, and our intel indicates that Siya will arrive to the task force in pursuit of answers about her mother’s work and death.

NBC declined to comment for this story.

Siya, who has yet to be cast, will help fill a void left by Amir Arison and Laura Sohn, who left their respective roles as Agent Aram Mojtabai and Agent Alina Park in the Season 9 finale. During the episode, Aram announced his plans to “take some time away” from the FBI — in real life, Arison is currently starring in The Kite Runner on Broadway — while Alina went on medical leave after learning she was pregnant.

The Blacklist will return for Season 10 at midseason. Are you intrigued by the upcoming Meera connection?