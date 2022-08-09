Prey Targets Hulu Premiere Record — Did You Watch the Predator Prequel?

Prey slays. New on Streaming

Hulu’s Predator prequel, which premiered on Aug. 5, has emerged as the 15-year-old streamer’s “No. 1 premiere to date,” and that includes all film and TV series debuts.

Prey also stands as the most watched film premiere on Star+ (in Latin America) and Disney+ (under the Star Banner in all other territories).

All superlatives are based on hours watched in the first three days of its release, though no detailed tallies were provided by producer 20th Century Studios.

Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago (specifically, the year 1719), Hulu’s Prey tells the story of a young woman, Naru (played brilliantly by Roswell, New Mexico‘s Amber Midthunder), a fierce and highly skilled warrior. Naru has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people.

But the prey she stalks — and ultimately confronts — turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator (Dane DiLiegro) with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries. And Naru’s doggo Sarii (played by Coco).

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg and written by Patrick Aison, Prey also stars Michelle Thrush (Blackstone), Julian Black Antelope (Tribal) and newcomers Dakota Beavers and Stormee Kipp.