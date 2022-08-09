Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin EPs Address Caleb Rivers Easter Egg in Episode 4 — What Does It Mean?

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot a classic Pretty Little Liars reference in Episode 4 of HBO Max’s Original Sin. But while we all love a good Easter egg, you probably shouldn’t bend over backwards trying to figure out how this particular one fits into the grand design.

In case you missed the reference, it comes 31 minutes into the episode when Noa finds a bottle of oxycodone in her mother’s purse. The problem? The pills are prescribed to someone else.

More specifically, they’re prescribed to a man named — wait for it — Caleb Rivers. Yes, the very same character Tyler Blackburn played for seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars plus the fever dream that was Ravenswood.

Executive producer Lindsay Calhoon Bring credits the pitch to Original Sin writer (and PLL superfan) Katie Avery. Bring agreed that it would be fun for fans, adding, “If you’re going to show a close-up of a pill bottle, you might as well make it connect to the original series.”

Fellow EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa admits that he “forgot about that until the episode aired,” then enjoyed watching fans’ passionate reactions on social media.

“It’s funny to see the storm of fans guessing that Caleb has moved to Millwood,” Bring says, clarifying that this doesn’t mean Blackburn’s character is sharing a zip code with the new Liars. “I pick up prescriptions all over the country, so in my mind, Caleb was passing through and needed to pick up his oxy.”

In other words, don’t expect to see Caleb popping up on Original Sin anytime soon. Those looking for a more concrete update on Caleb’s life should look back to PLL spinoff The Perfectionists, which revealed that he and Hanna are married with a baby on the way.

And if it’s true nostalgia you’re craving, your wait is almost over. Episode 6, which is available to stream on Thursday, sends several of the Liars to Rosewood. Easter. Eggs. GALORE.

Did you catch the Caleb reference in Episode 4? What are your thoughts on Original Sin thus far? Drop ’em in a comment below.