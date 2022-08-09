Eva Longoria to Star in Apple TV+'s Spain-Set Dramedy Land of Women

Eva Longoria is returning to the land of series television: The Desperate Housewives alum is set to star in and executive-produce Land of Women, a new dramedy for Apple TV+, TVLine has learned.

Land of Women — which has earned a six-episode series order from the streamer — stars Longoria as Gala, who is forced to flee New York City with her mother and college-age daughter when her husband implicates the whole family in a series of financial crimes. The three women hide out in a charming wine town in northern Spain that Gala’s mother once called home. “The women seek to start anew and hope their identities will remain unknown, but gossip in the small town quickly spreads, unraveling their deepest family secrets and truths,” per the official description.

Along with Longoria, acclaimed Spanish actress Carmen Maura (Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown) has joined the cast as Gala’s mother Julia. Ramón Campos (Now & Then) will serve as showrunner and co-created the series with Teresa Fernández-Valdés, based on the bestselling novel by Sandra Barneda.

Longoria first broke out as Gabrielle Solis on the ABC primetime soap Desperate Housewives, which aired for eight seasons, earning Longoria a Golden Globe nomination in 2006. Since then, she executive-produced the Lifetime series Devious Maids and starred in the short-lived NBC comedy Telenovela.