Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke Team Up to Do Revenge in Netflix Movie Trailer

Netflix has assembled a group of teen TV all stars to do what they do best.

Dropping on Friday, Sept. 16, Do Revenge stars Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as Drea, who is “at the peak of her high school powers as the Alpha it-girl on campus when her entire life goes up in flames after her sex tape gets leaked to the whole school, seemingly by her boyfriend and king of the school, Max,” played by Austin Abrams (Euphoria).

The film also stars Maya Hawke (Stranger Things) as Eleanor, “an awkward new transfer student who is angered to find out that she now has to go to school with her old bully Carissa — played by Ava Capri (Love, Victor) — who started a nasty rumor about her in summer camp when they were 13. After a clandestine run-in at tennis camp, Drea and Eleanor form an unlikely and secret friendship to get revenge on each other’s tormentors.”

Described as a “Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls,” Do Revenge‘s cast also includes Rish Shah (Ms. Marvel), Talia Ryder, Jonathan Daviss (Outer Banks), Maia Reficco (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin), Paris Berelc (Alexa & Katie), Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why) and Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones).

Do Revenge is written by Celeste Ballard and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the latter of whom also directs.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for a taste of Do Revenge, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.