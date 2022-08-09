Supergirl's Chyler Leigh to Star Opposite Andie MacDowell in Hallmark's The Way Home Series

Chyler Leigh is trading in the superhero dramatics for some small-town mischief.

The Supergirl alum is set to star opposite Andie MacDowell in Hallmark Channel’s upcoming series The Way Home, our sister site Deadline reports. The show is a family drama about three generations of women who make up the Landry family, and it contains a time-travel twist.

Leigh will play Kat Landry, a newly divorced and recently laid off single mom who moves back to her small Canadian farm town of Port Haven after receiving a letter from her estranged mother Del (MacDowell) urging her to return home. Her 15-year-old daughter Alice isn’t happy about moving, and the family reunion isn’t what Kat had pictured.

As the multi-generational household slowly comes together as a family, they “embark on an enlightening — and surprising — journey none of them could have imagined.”

Leigh starred in Supergirl as Alex Danvers, aka the Sentinel, from its 2015 debut until the series finale in Nov. 2021. She also appeared as Danvers in fellow Arrowverse shows The Flash, Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

In addition, Leigh portrayed Meredith’s half-sister Dr. Lexie Grey on Grey’s Anatomy from Season 3 until her character’s death in Season 8, making special posthumous appearances in Seasons 15 and 17.

Other TV credits include roles on The Practice, That ‘80s Show, 7th Heaven and Safe Harbor.

Are you looking forward to The Way Home? Sound off in the comments.