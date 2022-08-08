The L Word: Generation Q Promotes [Spoiler] to Series Regular, Adds 4 Including Margaret Cho

Season 3 of The L Word: Generation Q will feature much more of Jamie Clayton, who has been upped to series regular in her role as bar manager Tess Van De Berg, TVLine has learned. Who's In? Who's Out? TV's Casting Moves for Fall and Beyond

Clayton — whose credits also include Sense8 and Designated Survivor — has recurred throughout the L Word revival’s previous two seasons, with her character becoming intertwined with Katherine Moennig’s Shane in both work and love.

Additionally, Generation Q has added the following quartet in guest roles for Season 3: comedian Margaret Cho, who will play herself as a guest host on the Alice talk show; Joey Lauren Adams (Chasing Amy) as Taylor, a salt-of-the-earth barista with a secret passion; Joanna Cassidy (Six Feet Under) as Patty, Tess’ mom and a former Las Vegas showgirl now suffering from multiple sclerosis and dementia; and singer Kehlani as Ivy, a makeup artist and young parent who heads up Alice’s glam team and falls for the wrong person.

“I’m so excited to have these icons join our sparkly cast!” showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan said on Monday.

A continuation of the original L Word, which aired on Showtime from 2004 to 2009, Generation Q follows the lives of Bette Porter (Jennifer Beals), Alice Pieszecki (Leisha Hailey), Shane McCutcheon (Moennig), Dani Nùñez (Arienne Mandi), Micah Lee (Leo Sheng), Sarah Finley (Jacqueline Toboni), Sophie Suarez (Rosanny Zayas), Gigi Ghorbani (Sepideh Moafi), Angie Porter-Kennard (Jordan Hull) and Tess Van De Berg (Clayton) as they experience love, heartbreak, sex, setbacks and success in Los Angeles.

Season 3 premieres Sunday, Nov. 20 at 8/7c on Showtime, but new episodes will be available to Showtime subscribers via streaming and on-demand platforms on preceding Fridays.