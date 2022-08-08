Ryan Fellows, Star of Street Outlaws, Dead at 41 Following Car Accident

Ryan Fellows, star of the long-running Discovery Channel reality series Street Outlaws, died on Sunday following a car accident near Las Vegas. He was 41.

“The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” read a statement on the series’ official Twitter feed. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.”

According to TMZ, the accident occurred during filming of the Discovery series.

“Ryan was an avid car enthusiast and was a road ‘warrior’ in many ways that extended to loves of basketball, cars and business in sales/advertising,” reads a GoFundMe page created for Fellows’ family. “He was admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to overcome the challenges before him. The only thing he loved more than these efforts and achievements were his family — his wife Liz , children Josiah (18) and Olivia (10). The family will need help with the next steps of grief and living life after losing the heart and soul of their beautiful family.”