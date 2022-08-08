Q-Force Cancelled at Netflix

Q-Force‘s mission has ended early at Netflix. The animated comedy will not return for a second season, TVLine has confirmed.

News of Q-Force‘s cancellation was first spoken aloud in May when writer/cast member Matt Rogers guest-hosted an episode of the Attitudes! podcast.

“I loved it,” Rogers said of playing Q-Force‘s Twink, whose lines he recorded in his closet during lockdown. “It was so fun to be able to bring joy to something.” Of its cult fanbase, Rogers said, “The people that loved it really loved it, and the good news is that it will always be on Netflix. It did not get a second season, but it is out there and it exists.”

Q-Force‘s 10-episode first (and now only) season debuted in Sept. 2021, following “Steve Maryweather, AKA Agent Mary, who was once the Golden Boy of the American Intelligence Agency (AIA), until he came out as gay,” per the show’s official logline. “Unable to fire him, the Agency sent him off to West Hollywood, to disappear into obscurity. Instead, he assembled a misfit squad of LGBTQ+ geniuses. Joining forces with the expert mechanic Deb, master of drag and disguise Twink, and hacker Stat, together they’re Q-Force.”

In addition to Rogers, the series featured the voices of Sean Hayes as Agent Mary, Gary Cole as Director Dirk Chunley, David Harbour as Agent Rick Buck, Patti Harrison as Stat, Laurie Metcalf as V and Wanda Sykes as Deb.

TVLine’s Streaming TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect Q-Force‘s cancellation.