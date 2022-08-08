Criminal Minds' Paget Brewster Reveals Her 'Sassier' New Look for Revival

Criminal Minds fans will experience a “sassier, no filters” version of Emily Prentiss when the procedural returns for its upcoming Paramount+ revival — and it all starts with the hair.

Franchise vet Paget Brewster on Monday tweeted a photo from her first day in hair and makeup for the highly anticipated revival, and her sneak peek came with an important message.

“Oh, hi Guys !! … I hope you’re all excited for a slightly older, sassier, no filters, grey-haired Prentiss,” Brewster wrote. “And if you aren’t, that’s cool, just tell someone else.”

Brewster, whose Criminal Minds character famously rocked jet black hair throughout the show’s 15-season run, has been very vocal about embracing her natural color in future acting roles.

“I like my grey hair,” she tweeted in July. “I have felt pressure to dye it, pretend to be 35 again, no thanks. We all have huge issues to address, I know. This is one small battle. But I think all of us have small personal battles. Let’s start by being kind to each other, even when we disagree. Please.”

Check out Brewster’s post in full below:

Oh, hi Guys !! This is my first ⁦@criminalminds⁩ hair and make up from this morning…. I hope you’re all excited for a slightly older, sassier, no filters, grey-haired Prentiss. And if you aren’t, that’s cool, just tell someone else. pic.twitter.com/9gW05qcCke — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) August 9, 2022

As TVLine previously reported, Criminal Minds‘ 10-episode Paramount+ revival will reunite many members of the show’s team as they face “their greatest threat yet — an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers,” according to the official logline.

In addition to Brewster, other veteran cast members returning for the revival include Joe Mantegna as David, A.J. Cook as JJ, Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope, Aisha Tyler as Tara and Adam Rodriguez as Luke.

