9-1-1 Season 6's First Disaster Comes From Above — Watch Explosive Promos

It’s a bad day to be a sports fan in the 9-1-1 universe. Then again, is it ever a good day to be anyone in the 9-1-1 universe?

Fox on Monday released a pair of promos for the procedural’s upcoming sixth season (Sept. 19, 8/7c), revealing that its first big-ticket disaster will come courtesy of a fiery blimp that appears to crash land in a soccer stadium.

“There’s something [Tim Minear] and I both like about going out on a happy note,” executive producer Kristen Reidel told TVLine of 9-1-1’s fifth season, which ended with a vow renewal ceremony for Hen and Karen. “It’s a little freeing going forward into the next season. You’re not beholden to a lot of stuff. You can take the time and think about what stories you want to tell with the characters now, and where you want to start them, without feeling like you have this laundry list of things to deal with.”

One thing’s for sure — the 118 can now add “fiery blimp crash” to that “laundry list of things to deal with” next season.

A second promo, which also teases the blimp crash, looks back at some of the previous disasters overcome by the 118 in various season premieres, from the earthquake of Season 2 to the tidal wave of Season 3.

And what promo would be complete without a haunting voiceover from Angela Bassett? Check it out:

Returning for Season 6 are Bassett as Athena Grant, Peter Kraus as Bobby Nash, Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley, Aisha Hinds as Hen Wilson, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, Corinne Massiah as May Grant, Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry and Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz.

Hit PLAY on the promos above for your first taste of 9-1-1 Season 6, then drop a comment with your hopes for the show’s future below.