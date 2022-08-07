Roger E. Mosley, Magnum, P.I.'s Theodore 'T.C.' Calvin, Dead at 83 — Reboot's Stephen Hill Reacts

Roger E. Mosley, best known for playing helicopter pilot Theodore “T.C.” Calvin on the CBS crime drama Magnum, P.I., died early Sunday morning. He was 83.

His daughter, Ch-a Mosley, confirmed the news via Facebook writing: “He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully. We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy.”

No cause of death was given, however, his daughter also posted early Saturday morning that the actor was involved in a recent car accident that left him paralyzed from the shoulders down and in critical condition.

Mosley starred on the original Magnum P.I. for all of its eight year run between 1980 and 1988. He appeared in 158 episodes (of 162) opposite Tom Selleck. Mosley’s character ran a helicopter business in the show, and was often helping Magnum escape danger by flying him all over Hawai’i. The actor later returned to the rebooted series in 2019 for a cameo, albeit, as a different character named John Booky.

Magnum reboot star Stephen Hill, who plays the updated version of T.C. Calvin, posted a tribute to Instagram Sunday to commemorate Mosley’s life. “Rest In Power to the King, Father, Husband, Friend, Trailblazer, Black Power-Man, Coach, Gentleman, Powerhouse Talent, and Mentor Roger E. Mosley,” he wrote. “We have all been honored by the example of your life.”

In addition to Magnum P.I., Mosley appeared on shows such as Love Boat, Night Gallery, Sanford and Son, Kung Fu, Kojak, McCloud, The Rockford Files, The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams, Starsky and Hutch, You Take the Kids, Night Court, Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper, Walker, Texas Ranger, Rude Awakening, Las Vegas and Fact Checkers Unit, among others.

He also lent his talents to many TV movies throughout the decades including The Other Side of Hell, Cruise Into Terror, The Jericho Mile, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings and Attica.

On the film side of things, Mosley appeared in several Blaxploitation films in the ’70s including The Mack, Hit Man, Sweet Jesus, Preacherman, Darktown Strutters and The River Niger. Also on his film acting resume were McQ (co-starring John Wayne), The Greatest, Semi-Tough, Heart Condition, Pentathlon and A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (co-starring Martin Lawrence).