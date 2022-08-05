TV Ratings: NFL Hall of Fame Game Leads Thursday for NBC

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s broadcast of this year’s NFL Hall of Fame Game pre-season kickoff averaged 4.3 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, leading Thursday on both counts. Who's In? Who's Out? All the Big Cast Changes!

CBS’ Big Brother drew 3.4 mil and a 0.7, down juuuuust a tick from last week’s eviction episode; read Rebecca Iannucci’s recap.

Over on ABC, Press Your Luck (3.6 mil/0.5), Generation Gap (3.2 mil/0.4) and The Con (2 mil/0.2) were all steady.

Want scoop on any favorite TV show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Big Brother is not associated or affiliated with the Estate of George Orwell and is not based on the novel “1984.”