Ink Master: Joel Madden to Host Paramount+ Revival; Dave Navarro Returning as 'Master of Chaos'

Big changes are in order when Ink Master returns via Paramount+ this fall.

For starters, the 10-episode revival season — which kicks off on Wednesday, Sept. 7 — will be hosted by Joel Madden, lead singer of the pop/punk band Good Charlotte.

As for Dave Navarro, Ink Master‘s former host will return as the show’s “Master of Chaos,” responsible for “introducing crazy twists and game-changing bombs to the competition.”

Madden and Navarro will be joined by three new judges: Ryan Ashley, the first female tattoo artist to win Ink Master back in Season 8; Nikko Hurtado, regarded as “one of the world’s best color realism artists”; and Ami James, a tattoo specialist and entrepreneur.

This season’s contestants are all “legendary fan-favorite artists” from previous Ink Master installments, facing off in “some of the biggest, most exciting and epic challenges seen in the history of the competition,” according to the official description. In addition to the title of “Ink Master,” the winner will take home the show’s biggest prize yet — a whopping $250,000.

“The legends will need to prove they possess the high level skills that sets an Ink Master apart: composition, precision, color theory, finesse, stamina and endurance,” the description continues. “With stakes higher than they’ve ever been, a single misstep could send them home and, in the end, only one artist will walk away with the title.”

From MTV Entertainment Studios and Truly Original, Ink Master is executive-produced by Glenda Hersh, Steven Weinstock and Andrea Richter, Benjamin Hurvitz, Jessica Zalkind, Tim Palazzola and Donny Hugo Herran.

Ink Master originally aired for 13 seasons on Spike/Paramount Network, birthing three spinoffs in the process — Ink Master: Redemption, Ink Master: Angels and Ink Master: Grudge Match.

Your thoughts on Ink Master‘s (mostly) new cast? Drop ’em in a comment below.