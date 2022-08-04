TVLine Items: Riverdale Vet Leads Hallmark Show, Archer Trailer and More

Tiera Skovbye (Riverdale, Nurses), Beau Mirchoff (Good Trouble) and Nancy Travis (Last Man Standing) will Ride in Hallmark Channel’s upcoming rodeo dynasty series.

Skovbye stars as Missy McMurray, a former rodeo queen who is a McMurray by marriage and struggles to find her place in the family. Travis portrays Isabel McMurray, the tough-as-nails family matriarch fighting to keep her family legacy afloat following a tragedy, while Mirchoff plays Cash McMurray, the second-born son who will carry on his family’s legacy.

The ensemble also includes Sara Garcia (The Flash) as former teen run-away Valeria Galindo; Jake Foy (Designated Survivor) as Tuff McMurray, Isabel’s youngest son; and Tyler Jacob Moore (Shameless) as Gus, a handsome stranger who comes into the McMurray family’s lives.

The series began production today in Calgary, Alberta, Canada for a 2023 premiere.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Hulu has given a series order to The Other Black Girl, an Onyx Collective production that tells the story of Nella, “an editorial assistant who is tired of being the only black girl at her company, so she’s excited when Hazel is hired. But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company.” The series, an adaptation of Zakiya Dalila Harris’ novel, counts Rashida Jones among its EPs.

* Baby Shark’s Big Movie, the first-ever feature-length animated film based on the “beloved” preschool property, will premiere on Paramount+ during the 2023 holiday season.

* FXX has released a trailer for Archer Season 13, premiering Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 10/9c:

* Hulu has released a trailer for Tell Me Lies, a new drama based on Carola Lovering’s novel, starring Grace Van Patten and Jackson White. The series premieres Wednesday, Sept. 7 with its first three episodes.

