The View Adds Alyssa Farah Griffin as Permanent Conservative Co-Host

It's official: The View has announced that former Trump communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin will become a permanent co-host when the daytime talk show kicks off Season 26 this fall.

In addition, longtime contributor Ana Navarro has signed a deal to become the series’ sixth permanent co-host (though she will not appear daily).

“We promised to take a little time to fill the seat and we have found the right match and a welcome addition to the show with Alyssa,” executive producer Brian Teta said in a statement. “She is willing to share her unique political experience and brings a strong conservative perspective while holding her own in tough debates with her co-hosts and guests on both sides of the aisle.

“Ana has made an indelible impact on The View since the first time she joined us at the table,” Teta continued. “She is a strong independent thinker with savvy insight, not to mention that she is whip-smart and fiercely funny. We are very happy to officially welcome her as a co-host.”

Farah Griffin was a frequent guest host during Season 25. She brought a conservative viewpoint to the conversation, filling the role previously held by former co-hosts Meghan McCain (2017-21), Abby Huntsman (2018-20), Jedediah Bila (2016-17) and Elisabeth Hasselbeck (2003-13). She joins returning panelists Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin — the latter of whom recently inked a three-year contract extension that will keep her at the Hot Topics table through Season 28 (per Variety).

“I couldn’t be more honored and thrilled to join the ladies of The View,” Farah Griffin said Thursday. “The show paved the way for women speaking up and speaking out on TV. At a time when our country is so divided, often on partisan lines, I’m honored to represent the conservative perspective. I hope to model what is too often lost by our elected leaders: learning from others, disagreeing respectfully, and focusing on finding real solutions for our country.”

Navarro, meanwhile, first joined The View as a contributor in Season 19. She has made recurring appearances on the panel as a guest co-host since Season 22.

“The View is an institution and incomparable platform for women of different backgrounds to share their opinions and insights,” Navarro said. “It’s been a long courtship, but we’re finally making it official. I love being on the show, and I love living in Miami. I’m happy I will be able to do both. Thank you to ABC News, The View family and our loyal viewers for their continued support.”

