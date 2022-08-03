NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii to Crossover Again With Season Premieres

The D.C.- and Hawaii-based NCIS teams will team up once again when CBS’ Monday-night procedurals return with their new seasons. Which agents will clock frequent flyer miles this time around? Every JAG, NCIS, MacGyver and Scorpion Crossover

NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i previously crossed over in March, when Special Agent Nick Torres (played by Wilmer Valderrama) was invited by Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) to visit the 50th state, after an old case of theirs took on a new wrinkle. NCIS‘ Special Agent Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) also said aloha to the lusher locale.

In the series’ second-ever crossover event — airing Monday, Sept. 19 starting at 9/8c, when NCIS and Hawaii open their respective 20th and second seasons — Tennant and Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon) will find themselves in the nation’s capital, while Torres and Knight will again spend time with Jane’s team in Hawaii. NCIS‘ Gary Cole, Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover will also guest-star in NCIS: Hawai’i‘s Season 2 premiere.

The full premiere synopses are below:

NCIS, “A Family Matter”

Following the cliffhanger Season 19 finale, with Special Agent Alden Parker still on the run with his ex-wife Vivian, the team investigates who from his past might have a personal vendetta against him in hopes of clearing Parker’s name. Enlisting the help of Special Agent Jane Tennant and computer specialist Ernie Malick, who are in town meeting with director Leon Vance in preparation for a global military exercise, the group tracks down their prime suspect, The Raven.

NCIS: HAWAI’I, “Prisoners’ Dilemma”

Tennant’s team, along with NCIS agents Nick Torres and Jessica Knight, track The Raven’s whereabouts to the island of Oahu and learn about his plans to attack RIMPAC (The Rim of the Pacific Exercises), the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise.

