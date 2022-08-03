Batgirl Directors 'Shocked' Movie Won't Ever See the Light of Day

One day after news broke that Warner Bros.’ Batgirl film was being permanently shelved, directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have issued their emotional response.

“We are saddened and shocked by the news,” reads a joint statement posted Tuesday by the duo on social media. “We still can’t believe it. As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves. Maybe one day they will insha’Allah.”

Turning their attention to their colleagues, the directors continue: “Our amazing cast and crew did a tremendous job and worked so hard to bring Batgirl to life. We are forever grateful to have been part of that team. It was a dream to work with such fantastic actors like Michael Keaton, JK Simmons, Brendan Fraser, Jacob Scipio, Corey Johnson, Rebecca Front and especially the great Leslie Grace, who portrayed Batgirl with so much passion, dedication and humanity.”

“In any case, as huge fans of Batman since we were little kids, it was a privilege and an honor to have been a part of the DCEU, even if it was for a brief moment,” the statement concludes. “Batgirl For Life.”

Grace, who stars as Barbara Gordon aka Batgirl in the nearly completed film, has not yet released an official statement. She did, however, post an Instagram story of someone grooving to Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off,” accompanied by the caption “vibes.” Take that as you will.

The film — whose budget reportedly ballooned to well over $90 million, one of several reasons cited for its axing — was originally announced as a straight-to-HBO Max release, though a theatrical release was also possible.