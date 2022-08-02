Station 19 Makes Series Regulars of 3 Actors Ahead of Season 6 Premiere

Come fall, Station 19 is going to have one crowded firehouse. ABC announced on Tuesday that ahead of the first-responders drama’s Season 6 premiere, Merle Dandridge, Josh Randall and Pat Healy have all been promoted from recurring to series-regular status.

Former Greenleaf leading lady Dandridge made her debut on the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff back in Season 5 as Chief Natasha Ross, who has a past, and quite possibly a future, with a recently divorced Sullivan (with whom she did a tour of duty in Iraq). Regular viewers will recall that in the May finale, Maya threatened to expose the secret lovers’ affair if she wasn’t given back the position that was taken from her by Ross’ predecessor.

Of course, that may be far easier said than done, considering that Bishop’s old job has been filled since Season 5 by the polarizing Captain Sean Beckett — whose portrayer, Ozark and Westworld vet Randall, is sticking around.

Rounding out the trio of promotions is Better Call Saul’s Healy, who plays former Chief Michael Dixon, the corrupt-to-his-core scumbag against whom Travis is running for mayor (and whose son Emmett Montgomery used to date). Before being upped to series regular, Healy had been antagonizing our heroes as Dixon on a recurring basis since Season 3.

Station 19 returns for its sixth season on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 8/7c (and finally answers the question of… is Gibson gone-gone?). Its premiere is followed that same evening by Grey’s Anatomy, which kicks off its 19th (!) season at 9/8c.

Check out photos of many of your primetime favorites back at work in the photo gallery above.