Road House: Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in Movie Reboot for Amazon

The well-coiffed Jake Gyllenhaal will channel the late, well-coiffed Patrick Swayze in Amazon‘s “reimagined take” on the 1989 movie Road House.

The original Road House starred Swayze as Dalton, “the best bouncer in the business,” as he navigated professional and personal dramas in a small town in Missouri.

The Prime Video flick, written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry and to be directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Mr. & Mrs. Smith), follows a former UFC fighter (played by Gyllenhaal) who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, “but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise.”

The cast also includes Billy Magnussen (Made for Love), Daniela Melchior (Valor da Vida), Gbemisola Ikumelo (Prime Video’s upcoming A League of Their Own), Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), Hannah Love Lanier (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Travis Van Winkle (The Last Ship), B.K. Cannon (Why Women Kill), Arturo Castro (The Terminal List), Dominique Columbus (Ray Donovan), Beau Knapp (The Good Lord Bird) and podcaster Bob Menery.

“Road House is a home run for us,” Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke said in a statement. “Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie.”

Added director Doug Liman, “I’m thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved Road House legacy. And I can’t wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role.”

The Amazon Original Movie is set to go into production in the Dominican Republic this month, and will stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide at release.